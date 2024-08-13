AP CM Chandrababu to Conduct Comprehensive Review on Key Departments

In a bid to steer Andhra Pradesh towards progressive development, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has scheduled a thorough review of multiple departments today, focusing on education, skill development, tourism, culture, and cinematography. Since assuming office, CM Naidu has prioritized transparency and accountability, unveiling numerous white papers detailing alleged corruption and irregularities from the previous YCP regime.

The review will delve into various critical issues, including an assessment of the YCP government's Jagananna Kitla initiative as well as the operational standards of CBSE-affiliated schools. CM Naidu aims to propose substantial reforms within the state's education system while discussing the implementation strategy for the Skill Census, an initiative designed to strengthen the workforce and enhance employment opportunities.



In addition, the Chief Minister will explore ways to bolster the services sector through tourism. Discussions will cover a range of topics including eco-tourism, beach tourism, and temple tourism, all aimed at enhancing Andhra Pradesh's appeal as a destination. The development of suitable locations for film shoots is also on the agenda, alongside inquiries regarding the construction of luxury hotels in key tourist zones.



Furthermore, CM Naidu is expected to address proposals for establishing a film city near the Tamil Nadu-Chennai border to bolster the state’s cinematic infrastructure.

