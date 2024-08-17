AP CM Chandrababu to meet PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is on a crucial two-day visit to Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This visit is significant as it marks the first meeting between Naidu and Modi following the recent Union Budget announcement.

Upon his arrival in the capital, CM Naidu engaged in discussions about the Polavaram project with CR Patil, the Minister of Hydropower, at Shramashakti Bhavan. The meeting featured participation from Union Ministers Rammohan Naidu, Bhupathiraju Srinivas Verma, and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, as well as State Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, and several MPs including Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, Appalanaidu, and former MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao.

Following the meeting, Naidu attended a dinner with NDA MPs from Andhra Pradesh, further expanding his discussions on state-related matters.

Today, at 4:30 PM, the Chief Minister will meet with Prime Minister Modi to discuss various vital issues, including budget guarantees. Sources indicate that they may address the reconstruction of Amaravati, funding for the Polavaram project, advancements in backward districts, and potential new loans. Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a special assistance package of Rs. 15,000 crore for Amaravati in the budget, and discussions are also expected following a visit from a World Bank team to the region.

