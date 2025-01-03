AP CM Chandrababu to review Airport expansion plans today

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will convene a crucial review meeting at his residence in Undavalli to discuss the expansion of airports across the state and the establishment of a new airport. Joining the meeting online will be Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, and it is anticipated that several significant decisions will be made regarding the state’s aviation infrastructure.

Following the review, at 1:20 PM, CM Naidu will travel to the Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamy Ashram in Vijayawada to participate in a series of programs. After his engagement at the ashram, the Chief Minister will proceed to Gannavaram Airport and fly to Hyderabad.

Later in the day, at 5 PM, CM Naidu is scheduled to address the World Telugu Federation conference at Hyderabad Hitex. This conference is expected to draw a large audience, showcasing the Chief Minister's commitment to cultural and regional issues.

On Thursday, CM Naidu participated in a state cabinet meeting where he engaged with ministers to discuss administrative matters and upcoming schemes slated for implementation in the new academic year. This proactive leadership reflects the government’s focus on enhancing infrastructure and promoting the welfare of the state's citizens.