AP CM Chandrababu welcomes PM Modi to Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the construction site of the state's capital, Amaravati. In a tweet, Naidu expressed gratitude for the central government's support in realising the dream capital for the people of Andhra Pradesh, emphasising that Amaravati would become a people’s capital, generating jobs and economic opportunities. He reiterated his welcome to PM Modi, commending his cooperation on behalf of the state's citizens.

In related developments, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched a missile test centre in Gullalamoda, Nagayalanka mandal, Krishna district. DRDO Chairman Sameer V. Kamath inspected the preparations for the virtual inauguration of the facility, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi from Amaravati. With an estimated cost of Rs. 20,000 crore, the test centre is seen as a significant advancement in India's defence capabilities. Security arrangements have been heightened in the Gullalamoda area in light of the Prime Minister's visit.

Ahead of Modi's arrival, security measures have been intensified at Gannavaram Airport, with operations being overseen by authorities divided into 15 sectors. Each sector comprises an SP and an ASP-level officer responsible for security during the Prime Minister’s visit. Modi is expected to arrive in Gannavaram from Thiruvananthapuram at 2:45 pm and will travel to the Assembly premises in Amaravati via an Air Force helicopter, before returning to Delhi at 5:15 pm.

The Andhra Pradesh government anticipates a turnout of around 500,000 attendees at the Prime Minister's House. To facilitate this, 8,000 buses have been arranged to transport people from eight surrounding districts, with a total of 6,600 buses allocated for these areas. An additional 1,400 buses have been organised for the remaining constituencies. Each bus will have a designated government employee responsible for ensuring safe travel to and from the event.

To cater to the anticipated high turnout, provisions for meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner have been arranged, alongside refreshments such as buttermilk, ORS, and fruits considering the summer heat. Medical teams have been deployed at local health centres and along key routes to ensure the well-being of attendees as part of the extensive support services being mobilised for the event.

