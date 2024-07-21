AP CM Chandrababu wishes people on Guru Purnima, to participate in celebrations in Mangalagiri

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu extended his congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima In his message, he emphasized the importance of following the teachings of Vedavyas to lead a noble life filled with truth, dharma, kindness, and meditation, while also showing respect to their Gurus.

The Chief Minister himself participated in the Guru Purnima Mahotsava celebrations at the CK Convention Center in Mangalagiri. As a guest at the event organized by Bhagavan Sri Ramaduta Swamy, Chandrababu Naidu joined in the festivities and offered his prayers.

Meanwhile, Sai Baba temples in both Telugu states were bustling with devotees as they celebrated Guru Purnima with special worship and abhishekam. The devotees flocked to the temples to seek blessings from Sai Baba and participate in the spiritual festivities. The celebrations at the Sai Baba temples added to the festive spirit of Guru Purnima in the region.

