AP CM YS Jagan father-in-law passes away in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's father-in-law doctor EC Gangi Reddy passed away on Friday midnight. He breathed his last at the continental hospital in Hyderabad where he was admitted a few days ago from an illness. Gangi Reddy is the father of YS Jagan's wife.

His mortal remains have been shifted to Gollalaguduru village of Vemula Mandal in Kadapa district. His last rites will be held today at 12 noon.

Gangi Reddy who is one of the leading doctors in Pulivendula has also served as an MP from Pulivendula parliament constituency from 2001-2005. Reddy is known as the poor man's doctor and lent his helping hand for many people. He also took out a padayatra from Pulivendulu to Kadapa district collectorate demanding Rabi seed distribution in 2003.