AP college teachers’ badminton tourney from Nov 29

Vijayawada: As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, the 50th AP College Teachers Badminton Tournament is set to take place at Parvataneni Brahmayya Siddhartha Arts and Science College here.

The tournament will be held on November 29 and 30, bringing together teaching staff from across the state for a series of exciting badminton matches.

A joint press release issued by Dr Meka Ramesh, Principal of PB Siddhartha College, Director Vemuri Baburao, Dean Rajesh C Jampala, and head of the Sports Department Dr TVB Krishna Reddy revealed the event details. The tournament is open to teachers from various disciplines, including medical, dental, pharma, engineering, agriculture, law, physical education, arts, and science colleges affiliated with universities across the state, they said.

Further, they said participants can compete in several categories, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Veteran Doubles (ages 45-55), Super Veteran Doubles (ages 55+), and Mixed Doubles. In an effort to ensure smooth organization, the event organizers have requested all interested participants to register by November 20, they added.

Later, they said that the competition format for men’s and women’s doubles would follow a knockout-cum-league system, while other events would be conducted on a knockout basis. In a bid to support the athletes, the organisers have announced that all participants would receive complimentary breakfast, meals, and accommodation during the event.

For further information and to register, interested participants can contact the following phone numbers 9989616969, 9948221110.