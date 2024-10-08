AP Congress Celebrates Election Success, Attributes Win to Rahul Gandhi's Leadership

The District Congress Party President, ND Vijaya Jyoti, expressed optimism about the party's future following favorable election results in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. In a media conference held at the district Congress party office, she emphasized that these outcomes indicate a growing sentiment among the populace in favor of Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Following the announcement of the election results, party members celebrated by distributing sweets, a gesture underscoring their enthusiasm at achieving better electoral performance. Vijaya Jyoti stated, "The increase in vote percentages in these two states reflects a renewed confidence in the Congress party, and it's a testament to the success of the Jodo Yatra."

Looking ahead, she asserted that the momentum gained from these results would bolster the party's prospects in the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar. "We are confident that the Congress will perform well in these states as well. The NDA's days are numbered, and they will face significant challenges in the near future," she warned.

Furthermore, Vijaya Jyoti urged the NDA government to move away from caste and religious politics, advocating for a more democratic approach to governance. "The people deserve a government that prioritizes their welfare and democratic values," she stated.

Prominent figures in attendance included former PCC vice-presidents Bandi Zakaria, former PCC general secretary Abdul Sattar, former PCC secretary Sirajuddin, Aam Aadmi Party district in-charge Dr. Srinivasulu, and State Youth Congress vice-president Sushil Kumar, among others.

The Congress party is gearing up for its upcoming electoral battles with a renewed sense of hope and a clear message of unity under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.