AP consultative committee meeting on CPS begins in secretariat

A consultative meeting on CPS with the job unions has started at the Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Finance Chief Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Secretary GAD Services H Arun Kumar and Government Advisor P.S. Chandrasekhar Reddy participated.

The meeting was attended by trade union representatives, AP NGO union president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateshwar, AP government employees union president Suryanarayana, state secretariat union secretary Prasad and other leaders.

