AP CPS employees to launch a movement with one lakh letters to CM over the abolition of CPS

The Andhra Pradesh CPS employees' union is all set to launch a movement with lakhs of letters seeking the abolition of CPS. One lakh CPS employees will be writing letters to CM Jagan for 10 days from Thursday to the 13th. The Rajasthan government has announced the abolition of CPS.



At this juncture, the CPS employees decided to convey their grievances with letters to YS Jagan to keep the promises made at the time of elections.



The employees will write letters addressing all the developments that happened since Praja Sankalpa Yatra and seek the abolition of the CPS. In the letters, the employees would recall the Tucker Committee's report that the state government had the power to repeal the CPS.