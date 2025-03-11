AP CRDA to meet today over Amaravati capital works

Today marks a significant day for the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) as it holds its 45th meeting at 2.30 pm. The authority is expected to approve the initiation of essential capital works and issue letters of agreement to various agencies that have secured projects worth approximately ₹40,000 crore. Once the necessary approvals are obtained, CRDA will promptly enter into agreements with the respective agencies, allowing for large-scale development to commence in the capital swiftly.

In related news, a recent cabinet meeting resulted in pivotal decisions regarding land allocations in Amaravati. Key ministers, including Ponguru Narayana, Payyavula Keshav, and others, along with Municipal Department Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar and CRDA Commissioner Kannababu, were in attendance. The sub-committee made adjustments to land allocations for several organisations that received land in Amaravati between 2014-2019.

Minister Narayana revealed that 131 organisations were allocated land in the past, with allocations for 31 continuing unchanged. Additionally, two organisations will receive alternative land allocations, while changes have been made for 16 others. Thirteen organisations will be assigned different sites altogether. Narayana also mentioned that the sub-committee has decided to cancel certain land allotments for various reasons.

As the stage is set, the construction work for the capital is anticipated to commence shortly under the auspices of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.