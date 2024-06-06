  • Menu
AP CS goes on leave. New CS by evening likely

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Jawahar Reddy went on leave on the eve of formation of new government in next few days.

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Jawahar Reddy went on leave on the eve of formation of new government in next few days. Reddy was in centre of controversies even during the election time. New CS is likely to be appointed by evening.

The latest controversy regarding Reddy was to sanction leave to many key officers in the YSRCP government in last two days.

X