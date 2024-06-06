Live
- Chetan Bharadwaj highlights the unique challenges in composing music for ‘Harom Hara’
- Congress' assessment goes wrong in MP, suffers humiliating defeat
- World Athletics launches shoe-check app to help athletes follow new regulations
- Vijay Sethupathi’s milestone film ‘Maharaja’ gears up for grand release by NVR Cinemas
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda win first-ever T20 World Cup match, celebrate with a dance on sidelines
- Siddharth’s next titled as ‘Miss You’
- Rashmika Mandanna explores literary passion
- BJP’s debacle in Ayodhya: Akhilesh and uncle Shivpal blame it on saffron politics
- Two Scrubber Dryer Robots deployed for cleaning at Mumbai airport
- New test to predict dementia 9 years before diagnosis
Just In
AP CS goes on leave. New CS by evening likely
Highlights
Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Jawahar Reddy went on leave on the eve of formation of new government in next few days.
Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Jawahar Reddy went on leave on the eve of formation of new government in next few days. Reddy was in centre of controversies even during the election time. New CS is likely to be appointed by evening.
The latest controversy regarding Reddy was to sanction leave to many key officers in the YSRCP government in last two days.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS