AP CS Nilam Sawhney meets SEC N Ramesh to brief govt's opinion on local body elections

The Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Government (CS) Nilam Sawhney has met State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar in the wake of SEC asking the state government to give its opinion on the conduction of local body elections. The chief secretary would discuss about the possibility of holding elections atbthis juncture If the state election commission says aye for the conduction of local body elections. On Tuesday, the SEC reportedly met with officials from the state health and family welfare departments to discuss the situation in the state.





The state election commission which held a meeting with various political parties this morning, sought their views on the local body elections. The SEC said after a meeting with political parties that the state election commission was looking forward to the consultation process. The government was asked to state its opinion in this regard.

The opposition parties have expressed their views on local body elections to the state election commission and urged to hold the elections with a new notification. The TDP has

pointed out that massive irregularities and offences took place in the first phase polls held in March as the ruling YSRCP has attacked and humiliated even the SEC himself while CPI and CPM asked the SEC to conduct elections after consulting the government.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday has already made clear that it is not the right time to hold the elections and found fault with SEC for conducting all party meeting without government's view, which is in violation of Supreme Court order.