AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Student Sidhu for Making Low-Cost Battery Bicycle

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan specially congratulated Rajapu Sidhu, an intermediate student from Vizianagaram district, who designed a battery-powered bicycle at a very low cost . Pawan, who came to know about Sidhu through social media, who gave shape to a new invention with an innovative idea, called him to his camp office in Mangalagiri and spoke to him. He was amazed to know his ideas.

Wishing to further sharpen his ideas, he gave him an incentive of Rs. 1 lakh. He made Sidhu sit on that bicycle and ride it.

Sidhu is from Jadavari Kothavalasa village in Vizianagaram district. Sidhu, who had difficulty going to his college, which was far from his home, designed a battery bicycle himself. Sidhu said that this bicycle can travel 80 kilometers if charged for three hours.