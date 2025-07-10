Live
- Microsoft Touts Rs 4,285 Crore AI Savings Days After Cutting 9,000 Jobs
- South Korea, US, Japan arranging three-way talks at ASEAN meetings
- Baahubali - The Epic to release on October 31, says director S S Rajamouli
- High Command will take a call at right time: K’taka Home Minister on leadership tussle
- Over 4,300 arrested, heinous offences decrease in southern range: Delhi Police
- Andhra Pradesh Starts Smart AI System to Stop Mosquitoes and Diseases
- Disability services must include health screening, stress management for caregivers: Study
- PM's successful 5-nation tour marks strategic breakthrough: Sudhanshu Trivedi
- SC asks EC to consider if Aadhaar, Voter ID, Ration Cards could be used for verification in SIR
- TCS logs 6 pc net profit growth at 12,760 crore in Q1, to give Rs 11 interim dividend
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Student Sidhu for Making Low-Cost Battery Bicycle
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan praised Vizianagaram student Rajapu Sidhu for inventing a battery-powered bicycle at low cost.
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan specially congratulated Rajapu Sidhu, an intermediate student from Vizianagaram district, who designed a battery-powered bicycle at a very low cost . Pawan, who came to know about Sidhu through social media, who gave shape to a new invention with an innovative idea, called him to his camp office in Mangalagiri and spoke to him. He was amazed to know his ideas.
Wishing to further sharpen his ideas, he gave him an incentive of Rs. 1 lakh. He made Sidhu sit on that bicycle and ride it.
Sidhu is from Jadavari Kothavalasa village in Vizianagaram district. Sidhu, who had difficulty going to his college, which was far from his home, designed a battery bicycle himself. Sidhu said that this bicycle can travel 80 kilometers if charged for three hours.