AP DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao retires with grand farewell parade

In a heartfelt farewell ceremony, Andhra Pradesh's outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao reflected on his tenure as he prepares to retire. The event was marked by emotions as Tirumala Rao addressed the audience, acknowledging the challenges he faced during his service. “These are tense moments in my life. It is emotional that the uniform is no longer there,” he stated.

Throughout his career, Tirumala Rao noted significant shifts in policing methodologies, emphasizing the transition from traditional to technical policing. He highlighted efforts made by the AP Police in combating issues such as cybercrime, narcotics, and child exploitation, and praised the department for its resilience during disasters. “I have strengthened the police system only with the support of the government,” he added, expressing gratitude for the backing he received throughout his service.

The new DGP, Harish Kumar Gupta, took the opportunity to commend Tirumala Rao for his impactful contributions to the police force. He cited various reforms implemented under Rao's leadership that have enhanced public safety and security. Gupta announced the formation of an Eagle Team dedicated to tackling narcotics and vowed to prioritize addressing cybercrime. “As the new DGP, I will work to the best of my ability. We will pay special attention to controlling cyber crimes and take strict action against those who post obscene content on social media,” he pledged. He also mentioned the Astram app as a significant step forward in traffic management.

The farewell parade and speeches highlighted a moment of reflection on the progress made within the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, as well as a commitment to continued improvement under new leadership.