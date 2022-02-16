AP DGP Venkata Rajendranath Reddy meets CM YS Jagan as part of a courtesy call

The newly appointed Andhra Pradesh DGP Kasireddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy met AP Chief Minister YS Jagan as part of a courtesy call. It is known that the government on Tuesday transferred DGP Gautam Sawang and Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy as DGP who is currently the Chief of Intelligence.

The state government has issued orders to this effect. Rajendranath Reddy will assume full additional responsibilities as DGP. The government ordered Sawang to report to the GAD until further orders.

Rajendranath Reddy who is a 1992 batch officer has joined the post of Additional SP of Nizamabad District's in 1994 in the undivided AP. After serving in Nizamabad district, he served as CID and Railway SP.

He Served as Commissioner of Police in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. He served as IG in Hyderabad West Zone and North coast of Marine Police Division. Has solved several key cases and gained national recognition.