AP Dy CM, assembly speaker condoles death of former MLA Nara Rammurthy Naidu

Amidst a wave of grief, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Legislative Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatradu have expressed their heartfelt condolences over the passing of former MLA Nara Rammurthy Naidu, brother of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Rammurthy Naidu reportedly succumbed to health issues, prompting an outpouring of sympathy from political figures across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conveyed his deep sadness regarding Rammurthy's demise and offered prayers for the peace of his soul. He expressed his regret for not being able to attend the funeral due to his commitments to the ongoing election campaign in Maharashtra. Pawan extended his condolences to Rammurthy's son, film actor Rohit, and the entire grieving family.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatradu also shared his sorrow, stating that Rammurthy Naidu's death is a substantial loss to both the Telugu Desam Party and the residents of the Chandragiri constituency. Ayyanna reflected on Rammurthy's political legacy, noting his service as the representative of the Chandragiri constituency from 1994 to 1999, during which he made significant contributions to the region.

Ayyannapatradu recalled their time as fellow legislators from 1994 to 1996, emphasizing that Rammurthy Naidu's distinguished service will never be forgotten. In his remarks, the Speaker urged the family to find strength in this difficult time and reiterated his prayers for the eternal peace of Rammurthy’s soul. He expressed hope that the Telugu people will always remember the valuable services rendered by Rammurthy Naidu throughout his political career.