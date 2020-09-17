AP EAMCET 2020 begins today, candidates appear for the Exam with COVID regulations

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Kakinada has made arrangements to conduct the AP EAMCET 2020 entrance test examination on Thursday at nine examination centres with two centres in Amalapuram, four in Kakinada, 3 in Rajamahendravaram in the district. The candidates were allowed into the centres from 7.30 am to ensure the maintenance of social distance. The students were asked to report at the centre as per the time slot mentioned in their hall tickets to avoid crowding, the candidates and their parents flouted the social distancing norm.

Students were allowed to enter into the examination centres well ahead of the 9.00 am, as they had to sign and submit a self-declaration form and submit themselves for temperature checks. The staff at the centres ensured that once the candidates entered the campus, the body temperature of every candidate was checked in the examination centres.

The students are instructed to wear masks and gloves and write the exams and also observe physical distancing. Owing to lack of transport facilities some of the students reached the spot at 8.45 am just before the commencement exams.

On the other hand, EAMCET exams, which will be held in two sessions will be conducted in 14 sessions for seven days till the 25th of this month under the CBT system. The test shall be held daily from 9 am to 12 noon and again from 3 pm to 6 pm. Examinations for admission in Engineering courses will be held on 17th, 18th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd of this month and for Agriculture courses, the exams will be held on 23rd, 24th and 25th of this month. This time a total of 2,72,900 students will be appearing for the exams in Engineering, Agriculture and B.Pharmacy for which 118 test centers have been set up in 47 towns, officials said.