AP EAPCET 2021 counselling: Admissions for BPC stream to begin from December 23

The first phase of admissions for BPC stream students under the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) into engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state will begin from the 23rd of this month. Admissions Convener and Commissioner of Technical Education Pola Bhaskar issued the notification.



The counselling will be conducted for admissions in B.Tech Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Engineering, B.Pharmacy, and Pharmacy courses. Seats will be allocated on January 3 and students are required to report to colleges by the 6th of the same month. Meanwhile, as the NEET counseling is not yet completed, the Counselling for Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSC) and BSc Agriculture will not be conducted.



Here is the counseling schedule is as follows.



The payment of the processing ‌fee will be from December 23 to 25.



Certification Verification Online, Offline will be held from December 27 to 29.

The enrollment of options will take place from December 28 to 30.

The allocation of seats will be on January 3, 2022.

The students should report to their respective colleges from January 4 to 6.