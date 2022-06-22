AP EAPCET 2022 Hall Tickets to be released on June 27, exams from July 4

The AP EAPCET 2022 examinations into Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy are scheduled to be held on July 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 for a total of 5 days. The tests will be conducted online at the rate of two sessions per day. Examinations for Agriculture and Pharmacy will be held on July 11 and 12 in 4 sessions. Meanwhile, the AP EAPCET 2022 has announced that the hall tickets will be released on June 27 and students are advised to download it from the official website https://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx.

The question paper will be available in English and Telugu mediums for a total of 160 questions with a time duration of 180 minutes. The results are likely to be released after August 15. The AP education department has already clarified that there will be no change in the exam pattern and rank system and it will be the same as last year and the schedule has been prepared to start classes by the second week of September.

Through this entrance test, the admissions will be made into BE, B.Tech, B.Tech (Biotech), B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Pharmacy, B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc. , AH, BSSC, Pharm-D courses respectively.