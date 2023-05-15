AP EAPCET 2023 exam begins in Andhra Pradesh

AP EAPCET-2023 for the admission into the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy has begun on Monday. According to schedule, the examinations for MPC stream will be held in nine sessions from today to 19th while for BiPC stream exams will be held in four sessions on 22nd and 23rd.



A total of 3,37,733 students have applied for admissions in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. The government has set up 136 centers for the examinations in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad.

The examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm every day. The students are not entertained if they come one minute late to exam.