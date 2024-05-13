'With an apology,' Kejriwal issues10 guarantees

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced "Kejriwal ki Guarantee", listing 10 works that will be done on war-footing, including to "free" Indian land from Chinese occupation, if the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre.

Asked if he had spoken to INDIA allies before announcing "guarantees", Kejriwal apologised to his allies and said "there was no time". The AAP national convenor, however, added that he believes that no INDIA ally will have objection to his promises of opening schools and hospitals.

Kejriwal was also asked if he was in the running for the Prime Minister's post. "No, I am not," he replied.

The AAP leader said people will have to choose between "Modi ki Guarantee" and "Kejriwal ki guarantee".

The latter is a "brand", Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said while the AAP has fulfilled its "guarantees" of free power, good schools and Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has not fulfilled his guarantees". On "Kejriwal ki Guarantee", he said 24X7 power supply, good education and health facilities, and arranging two crore jobs for youths every year are part of it. "We worked on management to ensure 24x7 power supply in Punjab and Delhi. We can do it in the entire country. The government schools in the country are in a bad shape. We will arrange good quality education across the country. We know how to do it," he said. Kejriwal also promised to end the Agniveer scheme and ensure that farmers get MSP for their crops as per the Swaminathan Commission's report. "Rashtra Sarvopari is our guarantee. China has occupied our land and we will free it from their occupation," he said. Kejriwal also promised to provide full statehood to Delhi. "BJP inducts all corrupt people in their party. BJP's washing machine will be dismantled publicly. We will come up with a system for hassle-free trade and business in the country," he said.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Kejriwal during a roadshow in Delhi on Sunday said if people choose Aam Aadmi Party on May 25, he won't have to go back to jail.

Accompanied by his Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal held a roadshow in Moti Nagar in support of party's New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti. "I have to go back to jail after 20 days. If you choose jhadu (AAP's symbol), I won't have to go back to jail," the chief minister said. The AAP national convenor is out on interim bail till June 1. He has to surrender on June 2.