Kejriwal, wife visit Singhvi to thank him

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday visited his lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence and thanked him for his support.

Singhvi is a senior advocate and Rajya Sabha member, who appealed for Kejriwal’s interim bail in the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

Posting a picture of the visit on ‘X’, Kejriwal thanked him and said it is because of Singhvi that he was able to campaign for the polls.

“Visited Dr Singhvi at his residence today to thank him and his team. It’s because of him that I am able to campaign today. He has always been a source of strength for all of us,” Kejriwal wrote alongside a picture in which he is seen presenting a bouquet to him.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted an interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The 21-day bail order restricts Kejriwal from visiting his office or the Delhi Secretariat and sign any official file, unless absolutely necessary which will require Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena’s sanction.

Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP’s plan was to topple the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi after his arrest but this did not fructify.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) became more united “after my arrest”, the Delhi chief minister said while addressing MLAs of his party following a meeting here. “BJP people would say before my arrest that they will break the party and topple the governments in Delhi and Punjab,” Kejriwal said. “They had a plan that they will arrest me, break the party, topple the government in Delhi and then in Punjab also. After arrest, their plan failed. You all did not break,” he said.