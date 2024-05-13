Medak BRS MP candidate P. Venkat Rama Reddy laud EC officials for arrangements

Medak BRS MP candidate P. Venkat Rama Reddy, along with MLAs and activists, visited multiple polling centers in Kandi and Sangareddy towns, praising the district administration, collector, and officials for their efforts in organizing the election. Speaking to the media, Reddy emphasized the importance of voting as a powerful tool for democracy.

Reddy highlighted the significance of voting as a means to elect a government that prioritizes the welfare of the people. He underscored the unique democratic system established by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, emphasizing the right of the people to choose a government that aligns with their beliefs and values.

As citizens prepare to cast their votes, Reddy urged them to exercise their right thoughtfully and responsibly, emphasizing the importance of making informed choices. He emphasized the role of the Constitution in empowering the people to shape the future of their government according to their vision.

In a call to action, Reddy encouraged voters to not only participate in the electoral process but also to use their votes wisely, ensuring that their voices are heard and their interests are represented in government. As the election draws near, Reddy's message serves as a reminder of the power that each vote holds in shaping the future of the nation.