AP EAPCET 2026 notification released for engineering admissions

The EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) 2026 notification has been issued for undergraduate programmes across universities, private unaided colleges, and affiliated professional engineering colleges throughout Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026-27. The State Council of Higher Education has published the full notification on its official website. The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK). Eligible students can apply online without a late fee until 7 March 2026.

Candidates who have completed Intermediate (10+2) with MPC or BiPC subjects are eligible to apply. A minimum of 40% marks in Intermediate is required for SC/ST candidates, while others need at least 45%. Based on their rank in AP EAPCET 2026, students will be admitted into courses including Engineering, Biotechnology, B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), BVSc & AH, BFSc, B.Pharmacy, and Pharm.D.

The registration fee is ₹800 for general candidates, ₹700 for SC, ST, and PH candidates, and ₹750 for BC candidates.

Key dates include:

- Last date for application without late fee: 7 March 2026

- With late fee of ₹1,000: 12 March

- With late fee of ₹2,000: 17 March

- With late fee of ₹4,000: 21 March

- With late fee of ₹10,000: 26 March

- Application correction period: 26-28 March

- Hall ticket download begins: 28 April

- Engineering exams: 12, 15, and 18 May

- Agriculture and Pharmacy exams: 19 and 20 May

- Preliminary exam key release: 23 May

- Objection deadline: 25 May

- Result announcement: 1 June 2026.