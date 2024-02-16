AP Education dept. signs MoU with edX the enhance higher education opportunities

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has emphasized the importance of quality education and ensuring that children in the state are able to compete on a global level. In line with this vision, the AP Education Department has signed an agreement with the popular education portal EdX to enhance higher education opportunities in the state.

During the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the CM Camp office, CM Jagan highlighted the significance of providing quality education to children, stating that it is their right. He stressed the need for international standards in education, as it would create better opportunities for the youth and enable them to secure higher-paying jobs.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the process of transforming education in the state may take time to yield results, but every step taken, from primary to higher education, is contributing to radical change. He explained that the government considers investing in human resources as a crucial factor, which is why they are committed to sincerity and dedication in every step of the education reform process.

CM Jagan also mentioned some of the initiatives implemented by the government, such as introducing English as the medium of instruction in government schools and planning to offer International Baccalaureate (IB) education for tenth-grade students in the coming years. The government is focused on capacity building for teachers and digitizing classrooms, providing tablets linked to Byjus content to facilitate learning for students.

The Chief Minister concluded by stating that the current efforts to revamp education should not cease, but rather continue to evolve and improve. He reiterated the importance of preparing students to become global citizens by acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge, which can be achieved through quality education. The government's commitment to this goal is evident in its various initiatives, and it is hopeful that these efforts will bear fruit in the future.