Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date, parana time, puja rituals, history and significance

It falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the waning moon in the Hindu months of Chaitra or Vaishakha, typically in April or May. In 2024, Varuthini Ekadashi will be observed on Saturday, May 4. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the festival are as follows:

• Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 23:24 PM on May 03, 2024

• Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 20:38 PM on May 04, 2024

• Parana Time: 06:05 to 08:35 AM, May 05

• On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment: 17:41 PM

Significance of Varuthini Ekadashi

Varuthini Ekadashi carries deep religious significance in Hindu culture, especially in South India. Devotees observe strict fasting and engage in various religious rituals to worship Lord Vishnu on this day. It is believed that observing this fast diligently protects individuals from negative energies and evil influences. Varuthini Ekadashi is also known as Baruthani Ekadashi.

Puja Rituals

On Varuthini Ekadashi, devotees wake up early, take a purifying bath, and clean their homes, focusing on the puja room. Idols of Lord Vishnu or other deities like Laddoo Gopal or Lord Krishna are prepared, given ceremonial baths, and placed on wooden platforms. They are then adorned with fragrant flowers and clothes, and a diya is lit while applying tilak on their foreheads.

Offerings such as fruits, tulsi leaves, panchamrit, and homemade sweets are arranged for the puja. Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama and chanting mantras to invoke Lord Vishnu's blessings are essential parts of the ritual. The fast ends during Parana time the following day. For those unable to observe strict fasting, sattvik foods like fruits, dairy products, and fried potatoes with curd can be consumed, using rock salt instead of regular salt.

History of Varuthini Ekadashi

According to Hindu scriptures, Varuthini Ekadashi has a significant legend involving Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma. Legend has it that Lord Shiva, in a fit of rage, severed the fifth head of Lord Brahma, leading to Lord Brahma cursing Lord Shiva. Seeking a remedy, Lord Vishnu advised Lord Shiva to observe the Varuthini Ekadashi fast. Following Vishnu's advice, Lord Shiva observed the fast and eventually got released from the curse. This story highlights the transformative power of devotion and penance associated with Varuthini Ekadashi.

Observing this fast with sincerity and seeking forgiveness from Lord Vishnu is believed to provide solace to individuals burdened by curses or remorse for their actions. Devotees who observe this fast with unwavering devotion are believed to receive blessings from Lord Vishnu, akin to the rewards of rigorous penance.