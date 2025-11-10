‘AP embraces futuristic technologies, empowering MSMEs’

Vishakhapatnam: MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas stated that Andhra Pradesh is on the cusp of a transformative era, driven by visionary leadership and a commitment to innovation. Speaking at AP-MSME Export Development Convention 2025, he said, “Under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s guidance, the State is adopting futuristic technologies, developing industrial clusters, and enabling MSMEs to evolve from micro to global enterprises.”

He highlighted tailored sector-specific policies, common facility centres for competitiveness, and enhanced credit support for financial inclusion, all aimed at building a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. “Today, Andhra Pradesh is cultivating enterprise, excellence, and global collaboration, empowering every family to dream and lead as entrepreneurs,” Srinivas emphasised.

Organised by the India SME Forum in partnership with Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation, the two-day event is backed by the Government of India and World Bank. With 18.6 lakh MSMEs in the State, the convention seeks to boost access to global markets, finance, and technology.

Amid rising US tariffs and shifting supply chains, it helps MSMEs diversify exports, reduce reliance on traditional markets, and forge resilient international partnerships.

The inauguration saw senior officials from the State government, foreign embassies, industry bodies, and financial institutions. Over 250 MSMEs from the State and 35 international buyers and SMEs from 13 countries—including Costa Rica, Egypt, Ghana, Hungary, Malawi, Nepal, New Zealand, Russia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, and Zimbabwe—participated.

Key attendees included MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, AP MSME Development Corporation Chairman Tammireddy Siva Sankara Rao, CEO Vishwa M, and Additional Commissioner of Customs, Visakhapatnam, RV Pradhamesh. The convention aims to strengthen global partnerships and elevate State’s export potential.

Vishnu Kumar Raju remarked, “A robust MSME ecosystem is central to our development vision. With strong State-Central coordination, we are creating an environment where entrepreneurship thrives and sectoral growth is accelerated.”

Siva Sankara Rao noted that MSMEs’ strength lies in adaptability and innovation. “By providing knowledge, resources, and global exposure, we are positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for world-class, competitive exports,” he said, adding that institutional support and international ties will make the state a leader in India’s MSME success.

India SME Forum President Vinod Kumar praised Andhra Pradesh as a forward-looking State powered by resilient MSMEs. “From boosting national exports to building a dynamic service economy, the state showcases how innovation and enterprise drive inclusive growth,” he said.