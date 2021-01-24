AP employees union leader Venkatrami Reddy clarifies he had not made personal remarks on SEC

Andhra Pradesh Employees Union chairman said that the employees were facing troubles in the ongoing struggle between the state Election Commission and the government. Speaking to media on Sunday, he alleged that the SEC's intention was to bring a bad name to the state government.



He questioned why the election was not held when there is no Coronavirus outbreak. He also said that the SEC did not have faith in the conduct of the elections. He questioned how elections could be conducted without a list of voters.

He was incensed over some political parties for politicising the issue by involving employees. Venkatrami Reddy commented that counter-attacking employees was not a good practice.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Venkatrami Reddy clarified that he had only spoken about the rights enshrined in the constitution and had not made any personal remarks to anyone.