AP employees union to meet govt. authorities today at Joint Staff Council meeting

The Andhra Pradesh government is going to meet the employees unions today. It is well known that employees have been demanding the government for some time to solve their problems. In this context, the government has paid special attention to the problems of employees. The Joint Staff Council meeting will be held at the Secretariat at 3 pm today. The government has already focused on the non-financial issues of the employees. Meanwhile, employees put issues related to financial issues before the government.



The employees have put before the government several demands, including the implementation of the 11th PRC, the release of pending DA arrears, the abolition of CPS, regularisation of contract employees, health cards for employees, and an increase in the salaries of outsourced employees. Also, they are demanding payment of salaries to pensioners and employees on the first day of every month.

The employees are demanding that the government announce the amount of arrears to the employees at the meeting to be held today. APJAC, Amaravati Union United Front is demanding the state government to release the 11th PRC report.