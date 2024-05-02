Hyderabad: Cash, items worth Rs 6 cr seized in 24 hrs

Hyderabad: As part of the Election Code of Conduct enforcement, law enforcement agencies seized Rs 1,89,98,800 in cash and other items worth Rs 4,32,25,000 in a 24-hour period until 6 am on Wednesday.

Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose reported receiving and resolving 14 complaints related to cash and other items, with 8 FIRs registered.

The DEO said that since the publication of the election notification, various enforcement teams have seized a total of Rs 21,57,05,505 in cash and Rs 13,76,21,269 worth of goods. They have also seized 26,416.28 liters of liquor, registered 261 cases, and arrested 258 people.

In addition, flying squad teams seized Rs 5,71,58,955 and other items worth Rs 74,17,908 in the district. Other law enforcement agencies, including the police and IT enforcement teams, have seized Rs 15,59,58,000 in cash and goods worth Rs 12,25,03,362.

Moreover, SST teams have seized Rs 25,88,550 in cash and items valued at Rs 77 lakh.

So far, 551 complaints regarding cash and other items have been received and addressed, with FIRs filed against 354 individuals. Commissioner Ronald Rose also mentioned that 3,068 licensed firearms were deposited as part of the process.