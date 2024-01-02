AP Endowment dept takes three decisions to improve transparency in temples

The Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department has made three significant decisions to improve the management and transparency of temples in accordance with Hindu Dharma and the wishes of devotees. These decisions have been made based on the advice and suggestions of various Dharmacharyas and religious associations.

The first decision is to establish boards in all temples that will provide detailed information about the income, expenses, assets, ornaments, and puja procedures followed in accordance with traditional practices.

The second decision is to conduct Jayantyu Triva of Adisankara Bhagavatpadu, Bhagavadramanuja Charyu, Madhwacharyu, and Vikhanasa Acharyu in all temples as a matter of tradition. This responsibility will be carried out by the executive officers of the respective temples.

Lastly, special donor cells will be set up in all temples to cater specifically to the donors. This will ensure that donors are given proper respect and their contributions are managed efficiently. These cells will also facilitate the development of temples through land donations provided by the donors.

The State Endowments Commissioner, N. Satyanarayana, has approved these three proposals based on a report submitted by the State Debt Management Authority. This move is expected to bring happiness to devotees, promote transparency in temple management, and provide opportunities for temple development.

Dronamaraju Ramachandra Rao, Director of the State Debt Management Organization, expressed his joy over the immediate approval of these proposals by Commissioner Satyanarayana. He emphasized that these decisions will not only bring happiness to devotees but also contribute to the overall development of temples.