AP eyes land-led urban growth with new policies

Vijayawada: The state government is preparing a Land Value Capture and Land Monetisation Policy along with a new Slum Rehabilitation and Cluster Redevelopment Policy to promote self-sustaining and investment-ready cities across Andhra Pradesh.

The move follows a two-day study visit by a high-level government delegation to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on January 12 and 13. The team studied advanced models of metropolitan governance, land-based financing and large-scale urban development followed in Mumbai.

The delegation was led by principal secretary for municipal administration and urban development S Suresh Kumar. Senior officials from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the state project management unit were also part of the visit.

During the visit, the officials interacted with senior Maharashtra government officials and examined how Mumbai funds urban infrastructure through land monetisation, Floor Space Index (FSI), transit-oriented development (TOD) and redevelopment rights instead of relying mainly on budgetary support.

The team studied the functioning of key agencies such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which have become financially independent by monetising government land and development rights. CIDCO currently manages an annual budget of about Rs 14,000 crore, largely generated through land-based revenues.

Officials also reviewed major urban developments such as Bandra-Kurla Complex, Navi Mumbai and NAINA, besides large-scale slum rehabilitation and housing projects that have provided more than 67,000 homes for EWS and LIG beneficiaries.

Officials said the proposed policies would guide the development of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region, Bay City, transit-oriented development corridors and the Bhogapuram Aerocity, marking a shift towards land-led urban growth in the state.