AP FibreNet to stream 2-3 new movies every month

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh FibreNet Limited chairman P Gowtham Reddy said every month two or three new movies will be released on the AP FibreNet to encourage the small producers. He said the AP FibreNet customers can watch the new movie ‘Love You Too’ to be released in two Telugu states on Friday.

The film unit of the Love You Too met Gowtham Reddy at the FibreNet office in Vijayawada on Thursday. Later, addressing the media, Gowtham Reddy said the viewers can watch the movie on the first day of its release on payment of Rs 39. He said earlier the FibreNet streamed the movie ‘Nireekshana’ for Rs 99.

FibreNet is providing opportunity to its customers to watch movies at lower price on the first day of their release as well as encouraging the small producers to promote their movies. He made it clear that the AP FibreNet is not competing with OTT platforms or the managements of the movie theatres. The objective of AP FibreNet is to help the viewers to watch movies at lower price. He said that film Producers associations and common people are welcoming the initiative taken by the FibreNet to stream the movies.

Gowtham Reddy said the state government issued orders recently to increase the film ticket price for one week for the movies made below Rs.100 crore. He said the government is considering the movies made of budget below Rs 20 crore as small movies and was giving them an opportunity to release on holidays and festival days.