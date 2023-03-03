AP GIS 2023: Visakhapatnam will be made executive capital, says YS Jagan

The Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam has started on a grand note. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy made key remarks as part of the Global Investors Summit. Speaking on the occasion of the summit, CM Jagan said that he is proud to say that AP is getting investments of Rs.13 lakh crore with 340 companies coming forward to invest.



The Chief Minister said that as many as 92 MoUs were received out of 340 MoUs by which 6 lakh people will get employment opportunities. Stating that Andhra Pradesh has playing a crucial role in the progress of the country, YS Jagan said investors have come forward to invest in 20 sectors. "We have brought revolutionary reforms in key sectors in AP," he said.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that state's exports have increased significantly. On this occasion, the chief minister said that Visakhapatnam will become the executive capital and administration will be carried out from Visakhapatnam. He said that AP will play a key role in green and hydro energy in the future.