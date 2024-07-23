AP given over Rs 63,000 cr in 5 yrs under CSS: Centre

New Delhi: Centre released more than Rs 63,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh in the last five years under various centrally-sponsored schemes, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the House that the ministry of finance allocates funds through the budgetary process to different ministries and departments for each of the schemes and programmes, including centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS). Thereafter, the respective ministry and department releases the Central share of CSS funds to state governments as per guidelines of the respective schemes and the subsequent releases to states are based on submission of utilisation certificates as per General Financial Rules (GFRs) for the funds released earlier.

Chaudhary said the funds that remain unutilised are adjusted towards the grants-in-aid payable during the next financial year. He said Andhra Pradesh too has been given funds under the CSS from 2019-20 to 2023-24. They are Rs 11,003.60 crore in 2019-20, Rs 12,928.69 crore in 2020-21, Rs 9,696.98 crore in 2021-22, Rs 16,114.94 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 13,313.77 crore in 2023-24.

The minister said consolidated information on contribution of state’s matching share is maintained in the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) only after 2020-21.

The year-wise details of matching share of CSS contributed by Andhra Pradesh are: Rs 12,167.68 crore in 2021-22, Rs 6,582.58 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 8,023.13 crore in 2023-24. Replying to a supplementary question on allegations of corruption during the previous YSR Congress Party government, Chaudhary said if the Central government receives any specific information, it would look into it.