AP Government Again Increases Liquor Prices by 75 percent

Amaravati: The State government again revised the liquor prices in Andhra Pradesh and 75 percent increased the Maximum Retail Price, on Thursday, as part of reducing alcohol consumption in a phased manner.

The prices of premium and super premium categories are revised upward, keeping the overall increase of MRPs at 75 percent on the prevailing MRPs as on May 3, 2020. At the same time, the prices of liquor of lower price category, in other words cheap liquor, rationalized downwardly.



Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Excise) Department issued a GO MS No 256 on September 3 with this effect. The government explained that due to non availability of the liquor and COVID19 Containment Zones, some people resorted to consumption of methyl alcohol and sanitizers resulting in unfortunate deaths of 26 persons and hence the lower price category liquor prices reduced slightly.



The price of 180 ml category is Rs 600 as on date. In this category, the Government increased Rs 140 on 60 ml, Rs 270 on 180, Rs 540 on 360 ml, Rs 1080 on 700 ml and Rs 1320 on 1000 ml bottles. At the same time, the prices of Rs 530 to Rs 600 category 180 ml bottles were increased Rs 120 on 60 ml, Rs 230 on 180 ml, Rs 460 on 350 ml, Rs 920 on 700 ml and Rs 1110 on 1000 ml. Similarly, the prices of Rs 360 to Rs 530 on 180 ml category are increased Rs 80 on 90 ml, Rs 160 on 180 ml, Rs 320 on 360 ml, Rs 640 on 700 ml and Rs 740 on 1000 ml. When it comes to the Rs 290 to Rs 360 on 180 ml category liquor, the prices increased Rs 60 on 60 ml, Rs 110 on 180 ml, Rs 220 on 360 ml, Rs 440 on 700 ml and Rs 470 on 1000 ml. The prices of Rs 210 to Rs 290 on 180 ml category are increased Rs 40 on 60 ml, Rs 80 on 180 ml, Rs 160 on 360 ml, Rs 320 on 700 ml and Rs 340 on 1000 ml. The prices on category of Rs 190 to Rs 210 on 180 ml are increased Rs 40 on 60 ml, Rs 70 on 180 ml, Rs 140 on 360 ml, Rs 280 on 700 ml and Rs 300 on 1,000 ml. There is no change on the prices of a category of Rs 150 to Rs 190 on 180 ml liquor.



On the other hand, the lower priced liquor between Rs 120 to Rs 150 on 180 ml are reduced Rs 30 on 60 ml, Rs 70 on 180 ml, Rs 140 on 360 ml, Rs 280 on 700 ml and there is no change on 1000 ml bottle. The prices of Rs 120 on 180 ml category are also reduced Rs 10 on 60 ml, Rs 30 on 180 ml, Rs 60 on 360 ml and Rs 120 on 700 ml. The prices of beers of all categories and all ranges reduced. A Rs 30 reduced on both 220 ml and 500 or 600 ml quantity.

