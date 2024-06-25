Live
AP Government Allows Ticket Rate Hike for Prabhas Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'
The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order allowing for an increase in ticket rates for the upcoming Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD', set to release on June 27
The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order allowing for an increase in ticket rates for the upcoming Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD', set to release on June 27. The order permits an increase of Rs 75 per ticket in single screen theaters and Rs 125 per ticket in multiplexes for a period of 14 days from the date of release. Additionally, theaters are allowed to schedule 5 shows a day.
In anticipation of the film's release, the team behind 'Kalki 2898 AD' has ramped up promotional activities. A video titled 'Theme of Kalki' featuring actress Sobhana and dancers performing in Mathura has been released on social media.
Directed by Nag Ashwin with music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film is produced by C Ashwani under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. The star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.