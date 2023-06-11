AP government appoints Working Group to enhance education system in future

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to appoint a working Working Group to enhance the education system for the future students. The orders were issued by Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash.

The committee will headed by Principal Secretary as chairman and Educational department commissioner as convenor while Ashutosh Chada of Microsoft India Shalini Kapoor (Amazon Web Series), Shweta Karuna (Intel Asia), Google, Nasscom Jaijit Bhattacharya, Archana G. Gulati and others will act as members

The decision was said to have taken to implement next generation technology education in the schools.