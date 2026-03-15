AP government committed to empowering women

Anakapalli: Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan stated that the government is committed to providing training and other forms of assistance to help women establish small-scale industries, enabling them to excel in the self-employment sector and achieve economic empowerment. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held on Saturday for the construction of the MSME ‘Mahila Shakti Bhavan’, an administrative building and training centre, the District Collector noted that the facility is being developed with state-of-the-art amenities.

This project is situated in approximately 31.77 acres of land allocated to the MSME Park within the APIIC SEZ at Koduru, Anakapalli mandal, where APIIC has already established necessary infrastructure.

The collector mentioned that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s resolve is to foster 5,00,000 women entrepreneurs across the state by the next year and assured that the district administration would extend its complete cooperation to achieve the goal. She urged women to transform their innovative ideas into viable business ventures, assuring them that both the government and organisations like ALEAP would provide comprehensive support to their endeavour.

The collector lauded the ALEAP, acknowledging that the training and guidance it provides play a pivotal role in nurturing women entrepreneurs. Speaking on the occasion, Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna stated that the government encourages women entrepreneurs. He underlined that the establishment of the industrial park reflects how Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accords top priority to empowering women.

The MLA further stated that the MSME park would facilitate the provision of subsidized loans and all necessary support across various sectors to encourage and empower women entrepreneurs.

The government’s ultimate objective is to ensure that women excel in every field, he added. The MLA expressed hope that the speedy completion of this project would provide employment opportunities to thousands of women.

Speaking on the occasion, Peela Govind Satyanarayana, Chairman of the Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, opined that women should not remain confined to homes but work towards becoming entrepreneurs.