AP Government extends Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to Ramya's kin

Guntur : Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha handed over an ex gratia of Rs10 lakh to the parents of deceased B Tech student N Ramya on Monday.

She assured all kinds of support to them on behalf of the government. She met her parents at GGH along with district Collector Vivek Yadav. Speaking on this occasion, she condemned Ramya's murder. She assured that the government will take stern action against the accused Sasi Krishna.

Following orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the district administration has given Rs10 lakh cheque to Ramya's family members.

The Home Minister said that as soon as Ramya's murder took place, police officials took accused into custody. She said the State enacted Disha Act to punish accused in the rape cases at the earliest.

She recalled that the police arrested one accused in rape case at Tadepalli. She urged the women to download Disha app to get police help in case of danger or emergency.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna, Joint Collector Prasanti were present.