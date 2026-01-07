Hina Khan speaks out on Mumbai air pollution

Mumbai’s worsening air quality continues to disrupt everyday life, and popular television actress Hina Khan has now voiced her concern over its impact on her health. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star recently took to social media to share a troubling health update, revealing that she is struggling to breathe due to the city’s deteriorating air conditions.

In a candid Instagram Stories post, Hina disclosed that constant coughing and breathlessness have become part of her daily routine, symptoms she attributes to the rising pollution levels in Mumbai. The actress, who is already dealing with health challenges following her battle with breast cancer, said the polluted air has further aggravated her condition. She added that the situation has forced her to significantly cut down on outdoor activities, which are essential for maintaining physical and mental well-being.

To underline the severity of the issue, Hina shared a screenshot of Mumbai’s Air Quality Index, which stood at 209 at the time — a level categorised as ‘severe’. Expressing her frustration, she wrote, “What is happening? Can’t ever breathe, yaaa. Makes me reduce my outdoor activities. Constant coughing. It’s so bad in the morning as well,” highlighting how alarming the situation has become.

Meanwhile, Hina recently opened up about her cancer journey during her appearance on actress Soha Ali Khan’s podcast All About Her. Reflecting on her treatment phase, she spoke honestly about navigating both painful and hopeful moments. The actress revealed that she underwent chemotherapy every three weeks, enduring intense discomfort during the first week of each cycle. However, she chose to make the most of the remaining days by living life fully and staying positive.

Sharing a powerful perspective, Hina said that a diagnosis does not mark the end of life. She explained that while some days are devastating, there are also days filled with normalcy, love, and support from loved ones — a mindset that helped her stay strong through adversity.