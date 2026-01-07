Paramparaa illuminates ancient temple with mesmerising Bharatnatyam performances

Paramparaa delivered an unforgettable evening of classical artistry and spiritual reflection with its mesmerising Bharatanatyam presentations, Vivartha and Paramam, set against the sacred backdrop of the Venugopala Swamy temple. With the ancient stepwell framing the stage and the surrounding hills glowing under the fading sunlight, the venue transformed into a space where art, nature and devotion seamlessly merged.

As dusk gave way to night and a cool breeze swept through the temple premises, the performance began on a compelling note. The ambience—serene, meditative and deeply spiritual—enhanced the intensity of the opening sequences, instantly drawing the audience into the experience. The setting itself seemed to become a silent participant in the storytelling that unfolded.

Vivartha, a socially conscious Bharatanatyam production, stood out for its powerful thematic focus. Presented through an abstract classical idiom, the performance addressed the pressing issues of climate change, environmental degradation and humanity’s relationship with Mother Earth. Through precise movements, striking formations and expressive abhinaya, the dancers portrayed nature’s beauty, its nurturing abundance and, poignantly, its exploitation by human actions. Sequences depicting ploughing, farming, flourishing flora and their eventual restriction conveyed a strong emotional impact, resonating deeply with the audience.

The choreography, conceived by Guru Sujatha Srinivasan in collaboration with Dr. Shreya Srinivasan, showcased both technical brilliance and thoughtful storytelling. Performed by a committed ensemble of dancers from Cleveland, Ohio, Vivartha culminated in a stirring finale that underscored collective responsibility towards protecting the planet. The concluding moments left viewers contemplative, carrying forward a message that extended beyond the stage. Following this was Paramam, a luminous and spiritually rich presentation choreographed by Guru Srilatha Suri. The performance unfolded as a journey through divine narratives, blending devotion with classical elegance. A major highlight was Meenakshi Pancharatnam, which celebrated the grace, strength and compassion of Goddess Meenakshi through evocative choreography and refined expressions.

From Surya’s radiant energy that awakens life and inner clarity to the vivid enactment of the Varāha Purāam, including the premiere of Bhūdevi Varāha in Hyderabad, Paramam brought ancient mythology alive with freshness and reverence. Together, the two productions illuminated the temple space, reaffirming Bharatanatyam’s power to bridge tradition, social consciousness and spiritual depth in a truly transformative manner.