AP government has no concern for welfare of BCs, flays Naidu

Nellore: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu who participated in a road show in Rapur on Sunday said the ruling party in the State has no concern on the welfare of the backward communities, and reduced the political reservations allocated to them.

The former Chief Minister has focussed on the issues of the BCs and other downtrodden communities and said Chief Minister Jagan had reduced the reservations from 33 pc that the Telugu Desam had accorded earlier to 25 pc and consequently, people lost around 16,000 posts.

He said the State's population has to understand the false love of the Chief Minister on the BCs who proposed the schemes only for votes and for publicity.

Naidu said there has been no priority for BCs who occupy 50 pc of the population in the State and said there are no Navaratnalu for the people, and there is only 'Nava Mosalu' (Nine deceits).

"We developed toilets, power, cement roads, and provided gas and other amenities to the people who reside in SC/ST colonies. We also supported them financially. There are no welfare plans for SC/STs and no BC sub-plan for their overall development.

What the ruling party has done to the people and they should be questioned when they seek your votes," said Naidu.

He also said they are ready for an open debate on the development in the State. He pointed out that the ruling party is not considering the assurance of imposing a total prohibition in the State, rather they are minting money from liquor shops sucking the blood of the poor.

The TDP chief asked about availability of sand in the region and said the stocks are available only in Chennai and Bengaluru areas giving a jolt to the local population who own the resource.

He said there has been no livelihood to the construction labourers in the State after the YSR Congress came to power as they made the sand a rare resource.

Chandrababu lamented hundreds of workers died due to starvation during the pandemic and also due to lack of livelihood following the non-availability of sand.

Focussing on the poor development of the Tirupati region, the former Chief Minister said they had planned the TRICITY for the development of Tirupati-Nellore and Chennai for regional growth in all spheres.

He said there are no such proposals with the government and said the ruling party is for destruction, not for development.

He said the previous TDP government had constructed 20,000 houses in Chittoor and Nellore districts and still they haven't been handed over to the beneficiaries which indicates affection towards the poor and downtrodden.

He asked the voters to vote for the TDP for resolving all these issues. MPs Galla Jayadev, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, former Venkatagiri legislator K Ramakrishna and others were present.