Balasubramanyam is new transport commissioner

Vijayawada: Senior IPS officer and director general of police (Organisation) at the DGP’s office, N Balasubramanyam, has been appointed as commissioner of public transport department and ex-officio vice-chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Chief secretary K Vijayanand issued GO Rt No 348 on Friday, effecting the appointment with immediate effect. Balasubramanyam, a 1994-batch IPS officer currently serving as DGP (Organisation) in the office of the DGP (HoPF), has been posted to the key transport position. He will assume charge immediately.

According to the government order, he will relieve senior IAS officer and transport, roads and buildings special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu, who had been holding the post as full additional charge. Earlier, senior IPS officer Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao held the position. Following his retirement, the State government had entrusted the additional charge of APSRTC VC & MD to Krishna Babu.

The order said that Krishna Babu, a 1993-batch IAS officer, had been overseeing the department on a temporary basis and now stands relieved of the additional responsibility consequent upon the new appointment. In a related decision, the government directed that the minister of state (MoS) will continue to hold full additional charge of the post of director general of prisons and correctional services until further orders.

Officials said the appointment is intended to strengthen administrative oversight and improve the functioning of the state’s public transport system, which plays a crucial role in daily mobility across the state.