TTD employees showcase their skills at sports competitions

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing sports competitions being organised for the employees of TTD, on fifth day Shuttle, Tennikoit, Chess, Dodgeball, Carroms and Passing the Luggage events were conducted

Both the men and women employees showcased their prowess in different events.

Among the TTD Men Officers Singles Shuttle competition, B Surender emerged as the winner, while P Dhanunjayudu secured the runner-up position.

In the Tennikoit Women Officers Singles event, B Sulochana Rani won the title, while Dr Suhar Latha Dasari stood as runner-up.

In the Tennikoit Women Officers Doubles event, the pair of B Sulochana Rani and G Damara Selvi emerged as winners, while Dr V Krishnaveni and Dr B Bharathi secured the runner-up position.

Amongn the Men’s Chess competition (Below 45 years category), P Gopinath emerged as the winner and B Bharat stood runner-up.

In the Ball Badminton competition (Above 45 years category), O Obula Reddy won the event, while M Surendra Babu secured the runner-up position.

In the Dodgeball competition (Above 45 years category), M Manish emerged as the winner and N Manoj stood runner-up.