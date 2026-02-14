IGMC stadium gears up for legislative sports meet

Vijayawada: Preparationsare in full swing for the prestigious Legislative Sports Meet–2026 for members of the state Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Legislative Council (MLCs), now scheduled to be held from February 24 to 26 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada. The event was earlier planned for March 5 to 7, but has since been rescheduled.

As part of the arrangements, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu on Friday inspected the sports facilities and infrastructure at the stadium. Accompanied by officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the Saap engineering wing, Ravi Naidu conducted a detailed review of the playing arenas, grounds, and related infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed officials to ensure that all arrangements for the prestigious event — which would witness participation of legislators from both the Assembly and the Council — are completed to the highest standards without any lapses. He thoroughly examined the condition of the playing fields, dressing rooms, galleries, lighting systems, and security arrangements, and instructed the concerned authorities to carry out necessary improvements wherever required.

Ravi Naidu said the Legislative Sports Meet–2026 would help strengthen unity and camaraderie among public representatives. He noted that the event reflects the state government’s commitment to promoting sports and developing quality infrastructure. He also asked officials to provide best-in-class facilities for participants and ensure arrangements that encourage sportsmanship and the smooth conduct of competitions.

Emphasising timely completion of works, the Saap chairman directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure the successful organisation of the event. He expressed confidence that the meet would further promote sports culture in the State and convey a positive message to the public.

Saap administrative officer R Venkata Ramana Naik, executive engineer Munisekhar, sports officer B Srinivasa Rao, NTR district sports development officer (DSDO) Kakarla Koteswara Rao and others were present.