AP government imposes ban on fishing for 61 days

VIJAYAWADA: Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department of AP has imposed a ban on marine fishing (prohibiting fishing) activities in territorial water limits of Andhra Pradesh from April 15 to June 14, 2023 – for a total period of 61 days.

In a statement on Monday, Fisheries Department Commissioner K Kannababu said that they had issued a GO in this regard.

According to the government order, the ban will be applied for all registered mechanised and motorised fishing vessels fitted with OBM and IBM (fishing boats operating with mechanical propulsion) of the entire coast of AP as per the powers vested with the government under Section-4 of AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994.

The main objective of the orders was to observe the conservancy measures during breeding season of majority prawn and fish species, he informed. ''All fishermen are requested to observe 'Ban on Marine Fishing' strictly as was done in the previous years, in order to have good catches during the post ban period and to sustain fishery wealth for future," he informed.

The Commissioner further made it clear that any fishermen/boat owners violating these orders would be penalised under law by way of seizure of their boats and catches besides levying heavy penalties under the provisions of the AP Marine Act, stoppage of HSD oil subsidy and all other benefits from government. He further directed all the coast guard, coastal security police, navy, revenue and fisheries officers to implement strict ban by coordinating with each other.