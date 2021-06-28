AP government ready to resolve problems of weavers, says MP P V Mithun Reddy

Madanapalli (Chittoor district): Rajampet MP P V Mithun Reddy on Monday laid foundation stone for the construction of Rs 40 lakh Chenetha Bhavan (Weavers' Community) Hall in Neerugattuvaripalle in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the construction of the weavers' community hall was taken up as part of promise made by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who during his Padayatra in Madanapalli assured to construct Chenetha Bhavan' for the weavers, the predominant community in the locality.

Responding to the request of weavers, he assured to allocate house sites for weavers in one place after consulting with the Housing Minister, Collector and Sub-Collector.

YSRCP after coming to power launched `Nethanna Nestham' and providing annually Rs 24,000 to support the weavers, he said and added that the government was ready to solve any problems the weavers.

He said the YSRCP government would also improve irrigation facilities in the arid Madanapalli division and decided to increase the Handri-Neeva canal capacity three times and also get water from Gandikota in Kadapa district to provide drinking water through `Water Grid' to Madanapalli, Piler, Punganur and Tamballapalii constituencies.

Madanapalli MLA M Navaz Basha said the construction of the community hall for weavers was pending for 30 years and the credit for taking up the construction goes to MP Mithun Reddy.

He said the Chief Minister was giving top priority to backward classes development which was evident with 40 MLAs belonging to weaker sections and government setting up of 74 Corporations for SC, ST and BCs welfare.

Municipal chairperson V Manuja Reddy, Tamballapalli MLA P Dwarakanath Reddy, YSR Colony Sarpanch Sasikala and others participated.