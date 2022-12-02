AP government releases notification for recruitment of Staff Nurse posts

The Andhra Pradesh government has given another good news to the unemployed in the state. The state has released a notification for the recruitment of staff Nurse posts in the health department. The notification for the recruitment of 957 contract staffer posts was released on Friday. The applications for the posts will be received from 2nd December to 8th December and should be submitted to the offices of the Regional Director by December 9.

Further, the process of filling the posts will be done on the basis of merit list. The final merit list of the received applications will be drawn on 19th followed by the release of selection list on the 20th, counseling and appointment orders will be given on the 21st and 22nd of December.

However, the officials made it clear that the posts will be filled on war footing as per the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The aspirants can visit the website https://cfw.ap.nic.in/ for zone wise vacancy details.